Man City goalkeeper left embarrassed as Djenepo scores from 30

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was left embarrassed after letting Moussa Djenepo’s long-range strike dip into his net as Southampton took a shock lead in the Carabao Cup. Pep Guardiola’s side were poor in the first half at St. Mary’s, trailing by two goals inside half an hour.

Southampton, who are bottom of the Premier League, were given no chance of beating their cup opponents pre-match. But Nathan Jones’ team raced into a shock two-goal lead.

First, Sekou Mara finished well from inside the area to put the Saints 1-0 ahead. It was the striker’s first goal for the club since his summer switch from Bordeaux.

City’s second-choice shot-stopper Ortega then had a moment to forget as he allowed Djenepo’s speculative effort to dip over his head. The Southampton winger burst forward through midfield and noticed Ortega was too far from his goal-line.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: [express.co.uk/sport/football](/sport/football “‌”)

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & [Express.co.uk](http://Express.co.uk “‌”) Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and [Express.co.uk](http://Express.co.uk “‌”).