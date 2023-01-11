Categories
Sports

Man Utd urged to raid Chelsea for Mendy as De Gea successor

Man Utd urged to raid Chelsea for Mendy as De Gea successor


Mendy is currently out injured after suffering a fractured finger in training last week. Meanwhile, De Gea came under criticism for his role in Everton’s goal in the FA Cup third-round clash last Friday.

United legend Roy Keane was on punditry duty at the time. He said on ITV: “It’s a shocking mistake from an international goalkeeper. De Gea there, it’s like Carry On football. He looks like he’s had a few drinks. It’s a shocking mistake.

“It’s almost like a ‘keeper has been sent off and an outfield player has gone in goal and he doesn’t know what to do. It’s a horrendous mistake.”

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here

Source link

Avatar

By Lewis Winter

Lewis has worked for the Daily Express since 2017 after five years as a football writer for local newspapers. He is a sport journalism graduate from the University of Brighton who specialises in football and cricket.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.