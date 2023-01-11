Netflix adds the SAG Awards to its growing list of livestreams

The annual SAG Awards recognize actors in movies and TV shows. While you won’t catch this year’s ceremony, the 29th iteration, directly on Netflix this year, Netflix is still involved with streaming it. Instead, you’ll be able to watch the show, which takes place on February 26th at 8PM ET, on the company’s YouTube channel. (You can see the full list of nominees on Deadline.) Next year, the show will be on Netflix, and presumably for many years after, as Netflix and the SAG Awards are calling their work a “multi-year partnership.”
Netflix built its empire on streaming on-demand content, but as it looks to win back subscribers amid increasing competition, the company is starting to explore live content. The company confirmed in May that it was looking into livestreaming, and now we’re starting to see its first live efforts with the upcoming Chris Rock special and the SAG Awards. And Netflix isn’t the only streaming service experimenting with live content: Disney Plus streamed the 2022 Academy Award nominations in February.