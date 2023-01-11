Novak Djokovic suffers injury scare ahead of Australian Open as

Novak Djokovic suffered an injury scare ahead of the Australian Open with a hamstring twinge forcing him to cut short a practice match with Daniil Medvedev.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion, who missed last year’s Australian Open after being deported due to his vaccination status, played just one set against Medvedev before withdrawing.

Djokovic lasted a little under 40 minutes on Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, in what marked his first appearance in Melbourne since being forced to leave the country last year.

Image:

Djokovic won the Adelaide International 1 last week





The Serb, seeded No 4 for this month’s major in Melbourne, initially tweaked his hamstring during his run to the Adelaide International 1 title last week.

Speaking to 9News Melbourne after withdrawing from his match with Medvedev, Djokovic said “I just felt it pulling and I didn’t want to risk anything worse.

“I played a set and apologised to him [Medvedev] and he was understanding. I just want to avoid any bigger scares before the Australian Open.”

Image:

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times





Djokovic broke Medvedev in the opening game but then received treatment while leading 3-2 and won only one more game from that point.

Djokovic’s three-year visa ban was overturned in November, giving him the chance to push for a 10th Australian Open title when the major begins on January 16.

The 35-year-old has won 34 successive matches in Australia, with his previous defeat coming to South Korea’s Hyeon Chung at the 2018 Australian Open.

Defending champion Rafa Nadal is the top seed at the 2023 Australian Open in the absence of injured world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz.