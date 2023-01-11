Popular drink labelled ‘carcinogenic’ – may increase mouth cancer

There are multiple risk factors for developing mouth cancer , including what you drink. If a drink is described as “carcinogenic”, it means the beverage contains chemicals that can damage the DNA in cells. An accumulation of DNA damage can lead to all types of tumours, including mouth cancer.

According to the NHS, one popular drink that is carcinogenic is alcohol, which can be consumed in wines, beers, spirits, and liqueurs.

The Mouth Cancer Foundation says 30 percent of people with the disease “drink excessively”.

Drinking excessively, in this context, is regarded as “more than 21 units of alcohol per week”.

The charity clarifies: “That’s about seven large glasses of wine or 11 cans of medium-strength lager.”

