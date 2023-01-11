Potato remedy to get rid of a cold is ‘blowing’ people’s minds





People are claiming putting raw potatoes on their feet is soothing colds and flu symptoms. They suggest the root veg can “draw out” the many sniffles going around during the winter months from the body.

Some TikTok users said in the comment that they use the hack too, and swear by it. One said: “We do it in the Balkans for the last 100 years, it helps somehow.” Estefany Martinez said: “My mom puts onion on the baby’s feet when they are sick and it totally works.” “Balkan people do this since forever,” one said, “Rakia helps as well.” Raika is a fruit spirit popular in the Balkans, with an ABV of 40 percent. Therefore it’s not recommended for sick children.

Some tried to scientifically explain the phenomena away. One said: “Probably because sick people have higher body temperatures.” another said: “She probably has or had a fever. Sweat and chills. Will change color.” Another said: “Heat is my guess…more heat less water speed up decomp.” There is no medical evidence this hack works, however. There are more reliable ways to help with cold symptoms. How to ease and get rid of a cold Rest and sleep lots

Drinks lots of fluids

Gargle salt water for a sore throat

Take paracetamol or ibuprofen

Relieve a blocked nose with a decongestant spray or tablet

