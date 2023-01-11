Proposed ban on noncompete clauses could affect ‘every business

South_agency | E+ | Getty Images

“Noncompetes block workers from freely switching jobs, depriving them of higher wages and better working conditions, and depriving businesses of a talent pool that they need to build and expand,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement. In many cases, noncompetes affect white-collar workers in fields such as finance and technology but they are increasingly used across a wide range of industries, the FTC said, “from hairstylists and warehouse workers to doctors and business executives.” One report from the White House and U.S. Department of the Treasury found that 15% of workers without a college degree are subject to noncompete agreements, as are 14% of workers earning less than $40,000. A ban could boost wages by nearly $300 billion a year and narrow the pay gaps between white workers and minorities, as well as between men and women. If passed, this regulation “will open up more competition between companies for workers,” said Najah Farley, senior staff attorney at the National Employment Law Project.

Noncompetes degrade wages and working conditions by eliminating one of the most effective means workers have to improve their job quality — advocating for or moving to a better job. Najah Farley senior staff attorney at the National Employment Law Project

“Employers have taken advantage of the lack of laws and regulations in this area to push these agreements onto unsuspecting workers across all income levels and job titles,” Farley said. “Noncompetes degrade wages and working conditions by eliminating one of the most effective means workers have to improve their job quality — advocating for or moving to a better job,” she said. “When appropriately used, noncompete agreements are an important tool in fostering innovation and preserving competition,” Sean Heather, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s senior vice president for international regulatory affairs and antitrust, said in a statement. An outright ban is “blatantly unlawful,” Heather said. “Congress has never delegated the FTC anything close to the authority it would need to promulgate such a competition rule.” There are still several steps before the proposed regulation will go into effect, including the “inevitable litigation” challenging the FTC’s authority, cautioned labor and employment attorney Schmidt. This rulemaking process could take up to a year or even longer if it gets tied up in the court system, Schmidt said.

Workers who have been impacted by noncompetes should submit comments to the FTC on the proposed rule, Farley advised. The comment period is open through March 10 and the FTC will review each submission and make changes based on that feedback. “The more people who submit comments, the better,” she said.

Companies should also take advantage of the FTC’s 60-day comment period and “let their voices be heard,” Schmidt advised. This is meant to be a “constructive process,” Dryden said. “If you think this will do harm to your legitimate business, submit comments to the FTC explaining your thoughts.” “I wouldn’t be surprised if the FTC ends up scaling back this regulation,” he added. Still, “there was clearly momentum building toward this,” Dryden said. In fact, many states already have limitations on noncompete agreements and it’s not surprising the federal government is testing a blanket ban under Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair methods of competition, he said.