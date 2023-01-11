Categories
Study: Glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be


According to a recent study from Finland, machine learning techniques can predict with certainty the likelihood that patients with type 2 diabetes would have poor glycemic control. The length of type 2 diabetes, previous glucose levels, and the patient’s use of anti-diabetic medications are the most crucial variables influencing glycemic control. The findings of the study were published in the journal Clinical Epidemiology. The researchers examined glycaemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes in North Karelia, Finland, over a period of six years. Patients’ glycemic control was determined on the basis of long-term blood glucose, HbA1c.



