The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix Today: January 11, 2023

This week marks a busy one for Netflix
, as several new movies and TV shows will be added to the streaming service’s digital library each day. And today is no exception, as there are two new options available for subscribers.

So let’s take a look at the best of what was added to Netflix today. In addition to that, at the bottom of the article you can find a full list of every new program that came to Netflix this past week.

Noise

A mother desperately searching for daughter who’s been missing for two years.

Sexify: Season 2

To build an innovative sex app and win a tech competition, a sexually inexperienced student and her friends must explore the daunting world of intimacy.

Every new movie and show added to Netflix this week

  • #ABtalks: Season 3 (January 5)
  • 10 Minutes Gone (January 5)
  • Copenhagen Cowboy: Season 1 (January 5)
  • Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (January 5)
  • Mars One (January 5)
  • Mission: Joy Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (January 5)
  • Stealing Raden Saleh (January 5)
  • Woman of the Dead: Season 1 (January 5)
  • Love Island: Season 2 (January 6)
  • Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (January 6)
  • Pressure Cooker: Season 1 (January 6)
  • The Pale Blue Eye (January 6)
  • The Ultimatum: France: Season 1 – Part 2 (January 6)
  • The Walking Dead: Season 11 (January 6)
  • Vinland Saga: Season 1 (January 9)
  • Noise (January 11)
  • Sexify: Season 2 (January 11)

