Tina Provis is grilled about her relationship with ex Mitch

Love Island Australia’s Tina Provis has spoken out about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Mitch Hibberd after being grilled during a candid Q&A.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to answer some questions from her followers, most of which were to do with her former partner who she reunited with on the 2022 series.

The pair split a few months after rekindling their romance on the show.

When asked if she’d post more “Titch” – also known as Tina and Mitch – content online, she laughed and said, “Guys. We are not together. But Mitch, let me know if you want to make Titch content!”

One fan asked why she and Mitch were in Bali on New Year’s Eve, and whether or not it was planned that they’d be there at the same time.

Tina was grilled about her relationship with Mitch during a candid Q&A. Pictured: The pair in happier times. (Instagram)

“No, not [planned] at all!” she replied. “But great minds do think alike. We actually had already booked Bali for New Year’s Eve before even seeing each other in Spain.

“We found out that we were both going to be [there] when we were in the Villa, so we’d known for a while and it wasn’t at all planned. It’s a coincidence.”

Another questioned whether or not the pair still spent time together post-split.

“Obviously Mitch and I are not together, so not really,” she said.

“We’re still mates, but we don’t live in the same state. I’m sure if he was around Sydney or something we’d grab a coffee as we’re still friends, but I’m not really doing interstate hangouts with my ex anytime soon!”

Tina and Mitch confirmed to 9Entertainment that their relationship ended in the weeks after leaving the Villa as a couple. Both said they had no regrets about their reunion on the show, but said they’re just better as friends.

Tina said the fact she and Mitch were in Bali over New Year’s was just a coincidence. (Instagram)

Tina was asked during the Q&A how she gets over ex-boyfriends, to which she replied: “I used to say getting under someone, but I wouldn’t say that anymore. I don’t think that works.

“I used to same time, now I don’t even know if that works. I think everyone is different. Some people don’t even need time, they just move on.

“The best way is to just feel your feels and allow yourself to have those feelings and emotions towards that person. Know that you’re not always going to get closure.

“Just know that the feeling that [the relationship] didn’t work is closure itself. When you know that, you can look back and see all the reasons why that person wasn’t your person. That’s what I would say.”

The former couple spoke out about the end of their relationship in an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment shortly after their exit aired.

“After the Villa, we continued to see each other for a few months. It was really tough with the distance, between Melbourne and Sydney,” Mitch said. “There were a lot of challenges around that, and ultimately it hasn’t worked out.”

“I guess the timing is not right, but having said that we have caught up recently which has been really good. We’re both really supportive and think the world of each other. We’re still friends, we still speak but we’re not together.”

Tina echoed what Mitch said. “I feel like we both really tried.

“He came to Sydney, I came to Melbourne and honestly? Things are pretty good with us. There was never anything I could particularly fault – apart from the fact we are the same people that broke up six months ago.

“Mitch is still in the same place. I don’t think he’s there yet, where he’s emotionally available enough to be in a relationship – and that is so fine. It’s disappointing, but we did give it a shot and I wouldn’t change anything about my journey in the Villa or even giving things another go.”

