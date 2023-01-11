Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney Teases Relationship With Lukas

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney teased at a potential new relationship with actor Lukas Gage in an intimate photo posted to her Instagram Story. Katie’s relationship status has been a hot topic over the last year after news of her pending divorce from Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz was announced in early 2022. Tom and Katie were in a relationship for over 12 years, and viewers watched their relationship develop from Vanderpump Rules season 1 all the way up to their long-anticipated wedding in 2019.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

In a post that has since disappeared from her personal Instagram Story, @musickillskate, Katie shared a photo of her lying in bed with The White Lotus actor Lukas. While Tom and Katie stated they would remain friends following their split, it appears that they have both at least attempted to move on rather quickly.

Katie’s photo with Lukas showed the pair lying in bed together, with Katie’s caption simply reading, “Bb.” They both appeared to be fully dressed, with Katie still donning a full face of makeup, so it seems likely that the post was taken at night rather than the morning after.

Related: Why Vanderpump Rules’ Schwartz & Sandy’s Bar Will Thrive







Tom Schwartz Linked To Vanderpump Rules Co-Star

Things became a lot more tense between Tom and Katie when news broke that he had allegedly hooked up with Raquel Leviss, one of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars. After Raquel posted a photo of her wearing Tom’s restaurant merchandise, Katie called her a “fan girl” and criticized Raquel for being disrespectful towards her. Katie has made clear that she is focusing on herself following her divorce, and dating new people seems to be a factor in that new attitude after 12 years of catering to her relationship with Tom. A few hours after her post with Lukas, Katie captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story, “The bounce back of a lifetime.”

Katie and Tom have always been seen as a couple who have their fair share of ups-and-downs. Fans will never forget the incident during Stassi Schroeder’s birthday party in Vanderpump Rules season 2 when Tom poured a beer over Katie’s head. Their fight during their joint bachelor/bachelorette party over Tom allegedly cheating on Katie in Las Vegas made clear that their wedding probably shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Katie and Tom’s post-divorce dating agreement to refrain from dating fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members wasn’t even something Tom could respect.

Tom was definitely not alone in contributing to the ultimate downfall of their relationship, but he crossed the line in ways Katie never should have forgiven him for. Katie’s request that they draw the line at dating other Vanderpump Rules stars seemed like a bare minimum requirement for them maintaining a friendship on Vanderpump Rules. Divorce is almost always difficult, but Katie seems to be moving on the best that she can. Fans can look forward to watching Katie living her best single life with the help of Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent, who also recently ended her engagement.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 premieres Wednesday, February 8 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

More: Vanderpump Valley: Everything We Know About Rumored Pump Rules Spinoff

Source: @musickillskate/Instagram