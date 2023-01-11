WATCH: Kevin Costner Talks Winning His First Golden Globe for

“Yellowstone” fans who tuned into The 2023 Golden Globes this week know two things – Kevin Costner won the trophy for Best Actor in a Television Series, drama, for his work on Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.” They also know he wasn’t in attendance to receive it.

Costner, who plays John Dutton in “Yellowstone,” turned to social media to explain his absence – and give his acceptance speech.

He said the California flooding was so severe it forced him and his wife to remove their kids from school and closed the interstates preventing him from getting home or to the Golden Globes ceremony.

“I’m so sorry for everyone who might’ve been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes,” Costner said. “Chris and I aren’t going to be able to be there. Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. This is the second time in five years the freeways are flooded out. We found ourselves on the wrong side of the town, and we couldn’t get back to the house with the freeways closed. Nobody is sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes.”

“The people at ‘Yellowstone’ and my castmates, my directors, who have been directing me and writing, and Taylor (Sheridan), I’m just so sorry that I can’t be there. I really wanted to, and I know how bad Chris wanted to support me.”

The actor then apologized to the Golden Globes and International Press and said he hoped they were “invited back.”

Later that evening, Costner won the award for playing patriarch John Dutton in “Yellowstone.”

“Working on @yellowstone has been a truly fulfilling project, and it has been enormously gratifying and humbling that audiences have embraced the show and its’ characters the way that they have over the past five years,” he said on social media. “To be recognized for this performance is the cherry on top, and I share this nomination with everyone who contributed to the show, especially my fellow castmates, the producers and the crew.”

The win is rare for “Yellowstone,” which is typically left out of awards shows despite its wide popularity.