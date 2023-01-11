Wednesday season 2 – All we know so far

Wednesday tells the untold tale of Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), the eldest child of the iconic Addams Family who is now a teenager. The dark Netflix comedy-drama kept subscribers on their toes who are now looking forward to more episodes to come. Here’s everything there is to know about Wednesday series two so far.
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday.
All there is to know so far about Wednesday season 2
Season two of Wednesday was officially confirmed by Wednesday herself as a short video was released by Netflix.
The video features highlights from season one with a voiceover from Wednesday stating: “Over the past few weeks, I have been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet (hello, Jenna’s viral dance video!).
“It’s been pure torture… Thank you.
“More misery is coming. The global phenomenon will return for season two.”
But given the series one cliffhanger, fans were pretty sure there would be another series on the way already.
In the final moments, Wednesday received a mysterious text which read: “I’m watching you”.
The identity of the sender is bound to be revealed in the upcoming episodes, but who could it have been and why are they following the deeply disturbed teenager?
Showrunner Miles Millar has kept quiet on what series two could be about but has revealed there will be more appearances from the rest of the Addams family in the new instalments.
There has been no word on whether there will be any new characters introduced just yet but it is likely there will be some new faces at Nevermore Academy.
Viewers are also expecting to see the return of all the main cast from season one of Wednesday.
This includes Wednesday star herself Jenna Ortega, Enid Sinclair as Emma Myers, Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams.
Sadly, it could be quite some time until subscribers see any more adventures from Wednesday.