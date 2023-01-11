Wednesday season 2 – All we know so far

Wednesday tells the untold tale of Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), the eldest child of the iconic Addams Family who is now a teenager. The dark Netflix comedy-drama kept subscribers on their toes who are now looking forward to more episodes to come. Here’s everything there is to know about Wednesday series two so far.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday.

All there is to know so far about Wednesday season 2

Season two of Wednesday was officially confirmed by Wednesday herself as a short video was released by Netflix.

The video features highlights from season one with a voiceover from Wednesday stating: “Over the past few weeks, I have been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet (hello, Jenna’s viral dance video!).

“It’s been pure torture… Thank you.

“More misery is coming. The global phenomenon will return for season two.”

