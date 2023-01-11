Who is new Love Island host Maya Jama? Everything you need

Love Island is back for season 9, with the second winter season set to take place in South Africa from Monday 16th January.
As well as a brand new location, contestants and some new social media rules, which will see the Love Island 2023 cast pausing their accounts while filming on the show, there’s a brand new host in town.
TV presenter Maya Jama will make her Love Island debut this year, taking over from Laura Whitmore who stepped down from the show last year after three seasons.
So, who exactly is Maya Jama? And what shows has she presented before?
Read on for everything you need to know…
Originally posted here Read full article hereSource link