Zara Tindall could be the ‘hottest right now’ with viral hair

Nicole suggested: “Classically seen with blonde highlighted locks that accentuate her natural beauty, introducing honey or caramel pieces would give her hair more dimension and require far less upkeep.”

While Zara likely has access to some of the best stylists and colourists the industry has to offer, this is also a good tip for those sporting blonde on a budget.

Adding darker colours, especially near the root of the hair, means fewer trips to the salon and over time less money spent.

Zara is currently wearing her bleach blonde in a long, blunt bob, however in the past she has sported bangs, short hair and below-the-shoulder tresses.