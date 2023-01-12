Apple TV+ ‘Sharper’ gets theatrical and streaming premiere dates





Julianne Moore in “Sharper”





Apple TV+ has released a trailer for its forthcoming con movie, “Sharper,” starring Julianne Moore, and revealed it will stream in February.

As previously reported, Apple is also giving “Sharper” a limited theatrical run, which it now says will begin on February 10. A streaming debut is a week later, on February 17.

Apple and production company A24 bought the script to “Sharper” after it made the top 10 of 2020’s Black List, the annual survey of the best unproduced screenplays. Writers Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood were previously best known for episodes of the sitcom, “Superstore.”

