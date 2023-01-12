Aptum Strengthens its Hybrid Multi-Cloud MSP Position with the

Acquisition will accelerate Aptum’s Digital Customer Experience through CloudOps’ software business

Aptum is in a strong position to become the MSP of MSPs by accelerating their multi-cloud managed services business

Deal will enable the expansion of CloudMC within Telco and Managed Service Provider markets

TORONTO, January 12, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptum, a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, today announced its acquisition of CloudOps, a Montreal, Canada-based cloud consulting, managed services and software company focused on open source, cloud native platforms, networking and DevOps. This strategic acquisition will further enable Aptum to deliver comprehensive hybrid multi-cloud solutions and services, which include advanced cloud migration services and DevOps, to its customers in 43 countries.

CloudOps has grown from an operations managed services shop since 2005 to a leader in cloud computing, cloud networking, and DevOps solutions. Aptum intends to retain a separate CloudOps unit within its business, and to combine select teams ­­— including the Advisory and Consulting Services, Support Services and DevOps ­— to provide strengthened, streamlined solutions and services to customers.

“Aptum has been on a transformational journey over the last three years; we have not missed a beat on our focus to bring new products and service delivery models to enable the best hybrid multi-cloud solutions to market,” said Susan Bowen, CEO and President of Aptum Group. “We’re excited to add CloudOps’ talented team and its services portfolio to the Aptum family. This strategic move will extend our ability to serve our customers with solutions such as DevOps and Advanced Cloud Migration Services, offering true Hybrid Multi-Cloud solutions and services at different stages of their digital transformation.”

CloudOps’ leadership teams and employees will join with Aptum; its headquarters will remain in Montreal.

“Over the last two years of collaborating with Aptum to offer Managed DevOps services, we have successfully joined forces to help customers accelerate their application platform engineering and operational excellence in the cloud,” said Ian Rae, Founder and CEO of CloudOps, who will join Aptum’s Executive Leadership Team as President and CEO, CloudOps & CloudMC. “Aptum has invested heavily in its business assurance and Cloud Advisory and Consulting practice, and we are thrilled to be a part of the organization and to benefit from its global sales, marketing, and support services. We look forward to helping more customers across a wide range of industries to own their own destinies in the clouds unlocking the true value of cloud solutions for their businesses.”

Aptum will enhance its Hybrid Cloud Management Portal by leveraging CloudMC’s API-driven, modular and extensible, edge orchestration platform. It will accelerate the existing development of a single pane of glass for hybrid multi-cloud workload management.

Additionally, the amalgamation of resources from both companies will extend product opportunities across multiple sectors beyond telecommunications to include technology and business services, media and communications, retail, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, hospitality, education, transportation, among others. This acquisition will fortify Aptum’s vendor-agnostic approach, solutions, and services in Canada, U.S. and the U.K across multiple clouds including Azure (Aptum recently earned the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Certification), AWS, Google, Hypertec Cloud and Cox Edge.

The transaction was completed on January 5, 2023. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About CloudOps

CloudOps is a cloud consulting, managed services, and software company focused on open source, cloud native platforms, networking, and DevOps. CloudOps helps forward-thinking customers Own Their Own Destinies in the Clouds by engineering and operating cloud platforms to meet evolving business goals and achieve long-term operational success. The company’s primary focus is on telecom, utility, financial, large enterprise, software, media, healthcare, and public sector organizations. CloudOps is a portfolio company of Aptum Technologies, a hybrid, multi-cloud managed service and advisory & consulting provider dedicated to driving tangible business outcomes. Learn more at www.cloudops.com and connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Aptum

Aptum is a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider delivering complex, high-performance cloud solutions with an integrated secure network. Using its Data As Infrastructure approach, Aptum solves complex technology challenges with total solutions and tailored options that drive tangible business outcomes and maximize the value of its clients’ technology investments. Aptum’s cloud and global network solutions, underpinned with expert managed and professional services, offer genuine choice and adaptability with an international reach spanning North America, Latin America, Europe and the United Kingdom. Aptum is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.aptum.com.

