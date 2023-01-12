Argos’ £32 heater is ‘much cheaper to run than the central

Categories
With energy costs rising, finding cheaper solutions to keep warm in the house is important to many, and Argos’ fan heater is a great option.

For those looking to keep winter temperatures at bay, a portable heater is a handy direct heat source.

While central heating can be expensive as it involves warming the entire house, smaller heaters can be cheaper to run.

Argos has a reasonably priced ceramic fan heater for only £32, which is recommended by 94 percent of reviewers.
The heater has three heat modes and a fan mode so can be used to produce cool or hot air to the desired temperature using the thermostat control.
Suitable for room sizes up to 10m², the handy heater is freestanding and can be easily moved around to use in different rooms.
With a safety cut-out switch, and tip-over protection switch, users can have peace of mind when the device is in use.
The compact size of the heater is easy to transport and store away when not needed.

The general rating of the heater is 4.6 / 5, with some shoppers calling it ‘good on energy’.

James said: ”This heater is fantastic!! Small, lightweight looks really smart and is so good on energy!”

Stewaje commented: ”Bought this during the recent cold snap to add extra warmth. For the size of it, it gives out a decent amount of heat and will easily heat up a small room. Didn’t look too bad in terms of electricity usage. Good price, compact size and good heat.”

Miles also added: ”Warming electric heater that is much cheaper to run than the central heating.”

