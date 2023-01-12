Barclays offers market-leading interest rate on fixed cash ISA

Savers can open the UBL account with a minimum deposit of £2,000 and interest is paid on maturity of the term. Early withdrawal is permitted, however, it will be subject to a 90 days’ gross interest.

The Virgin Money cash ISA requires a £1 minimum opening deposit, interest can be paid away or compounded, and paid yearly on August 5.

Withdrawals are permitted but will be subject to a charge equivalent to 60 days’ loss of interest on the amount withdrawn.

Shawbrook Bank falls just behind Virgin with an AER of 3.78 percent on its One Year Fixed Rate Cash ISA Bond (Issue 66).