Categories
Entertainment

Best luxury cinema experiences in London in 2023

Best luxury cinema experiences in London in 2023


It’s a rainy Saturday afternoon in January. You could try and brave the drizzle to do the walk you promised yourself you’d go on, but you know it’s going to get dark in half an hour anyway. However, it would seem like a waste to spend a Saturday huddled up at home watching re-runs of A Place in the Sun…

Well, luckily for you, we think we’ve worked out the perfect winter weekend activity — a trip to the cinema.

And we’re not just talking any trip to the cinema. Don’t get us wrong, we found ourselves wondering how to get cheap cinema tickets so much that we’ve written a whole guide on it,…

Originally posted here Read full article hereSource link


Radio Times

By Radio Times

Radio Times is a weekly TV and entertainment magazine first published in 1923. It was the world’s first broadcast listings magazine and was owned and published by the BBC until 2011. It is now published by Immediate Media. The magazine publishes interviews and features with the biggest names in television, film and radio as well as carrying listings for the best terrestrial, satellite and on demand television services, radio listings and film reviews.

Follow @RadioTimes on Twitter for TV, entertainment and movie news, @RadioTimesGames for the latest from the world of gaming, check out the Radio Times Instagram feed or head over to Radio Times Facebook and give our page a Like.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.