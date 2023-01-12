Best luxury cinema experiences in London in 2023

It’s a rainy Saturday afternoon in January. You could try and brave the drizzle to do the walk you promised yourself you’d go on, but you know it’s going to get dark in half an hour anyway. However, it would seem like a waste to spend a Saturday huddled up at home watching re-runs of A Place in the Sun…

Well, luckily for you, we think we’ve worked out the perfect winter weekend activity — a trip to the cinema.