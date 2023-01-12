Dancing on Ice 2023 release date | Judges and latest news

A new season of Dancing on Ice is very nearly upon us, with a brand new set of celebrities gearing up to get their skates on and show off their best moves.
Heading onto the rink this year will be Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who is following in the footsteps of fellow islanders turned skating hopefuls like Wes Nelson, Maura Higgins and Liberty Poole.
She’ll appear alongside former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne and reality TV star Joey Essex in the Dancing on Ice 2023 line-up.
All 11 stars have been teamed up with a…
