DWP claimants could keep disability payments and work at same

However, less than two percent of people actually claiming this support from the DWP actually do so.

Later this year, a health and disability white paper will be published which will outline either reform or the scrapping of the “work capability assessment” used for disability payments.

These are the assessments used by the DWP to decide whether welfare claimants are entitled to sickness benefits.

Government ministers reportedly want to get rid of the “perverse” incentive for people to prove how ill they are.