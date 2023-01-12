Categories
Finance

DWP claimants could keep disability payments and work at same

DWP claimants could keep disability payments and work at same


However, less than two percent of people actually claiming this support from the DWP actually do so.

Later this year, a health and disability white paper will be published which will outline either reform or the scrapping of the “work capability assessment” used for disability payments.

These are the assessments used by the DWP to decide whether welfare claimants are entitled to sickness benefits.

Government ministers reportedly want to get rid of the “perverse” incentive for people to prove how ill they are.

Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.