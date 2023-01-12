EastEnders’ Lola Pearce ‘dies on wedding day’ as fans predict

Describing Emma, executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: “Softly spoken and measured, on one hand, Emma is the very opposite of her long lost daughter, Lola.

“But on the other, there’s a striking resemblance; successful, the capacity to hold her own – if she says she’ll do something, she’ll do it – and she’s a fighter, just like Lola.

“Having spent a lifetime apart, Emma becomes desperate to make up for lost time, but her secret sadness and guilt are never far from the surface.

“The burden of losing her daughter has never left her, but can she find the courage to tell her shocking truth and reconnect with Lola, or will it come too little, too late?”

EastEnders airs on BBC One from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.