Ensure mining does not damage environment: HC tells Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the state of Punjab to strictly ensure that the sand mining activity undertaken by it does not damage the environment or the rivers “in question”. The state has also been directed to take all steps to protect the groundwater and the environment. Directions have also been issued to the state to undertake “rehabilitation measures”.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli also directed the state and the State-Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to furnish reports on the manner of commencing and undertaking the sand mining activities at Pathankot, Ropar and Fazilka.

The Bench also fixed the matter for January 23 for further hearing. It will now be heard along with a petition already filed in public interest in the matter.

#Environment