Florence Pugh hits out at critics who were ‘offended’ by her

It is not the first time Florence addressed the backlash her dress caused, having previously taken to Instagram, to fire back at her critics, after sporting the nipple-baring dress at the Valentino Haute Couture show in Rome back in July 2022.

The Lady Macbeth star shared a series of pictures of the hot pink dress, which featured a floor-length tulle skirt.

In two of the photos, Florence could be seen posing on stairs while the sun set behind her, before a third picture showed her covering her nipples with her index fingers.

In a lengthy caption, the movie star lashed out at critics critiquing the size of her cleavage as she assured “not a wink of me was nervous” to wear the dress.