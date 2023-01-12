Fuel saving technique that requires ‘topping off’ may damage cars

The latest RAC data shows that average petrol prices are around 150p, while some drivers are still dealing with high diesel costs currently standing at around 172p. The habit of filling up to a certain monetary value is decades old, dating back to when all transactions were done with cash.
That meant putting exactly £20 of fuel in the tank would see you simply handing over notes to the cashier instead of having to dig around in the glovebox to locate loose coins.
But with the vast majority of people now paying on credit or debit cards, and many using the common “pay at pump” facility, there’s much less need to hit a specific mark.
A thread on forum-hosting platform Reddit discussed the subject, with some revealing insights.
One user wrote: “I just fill the tank to the brim. However when I look around at other pumps, it seems like most other people do try and aim for a round number.
Cruise control is a common feature of most modern cars and can help massively with boosting the fuel economy of the vehicle.
However, drivers are being warned that cruise control will only aid fuel efficiency when driving on a constant, flat surface.
This is why it is usually best reserved for motorway driving.
One of the best ways to save fuel is to drive at a constant speed, which is made easier with cruise control.
Drivers who use cruise control on non-flat roads may experience problems as it would be slower to react to gradient changes.
When reaching the brow of a hill, drivers would normally take their foot off the accelerator to maintain more of a constant speed when descending.
The technology will keep the power on for longer as it is unable to see the gradient change in front, which can lead to “worse fuel consumption”, the RAC states.