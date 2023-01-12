Harry’s ‘attack’ tipped to make William and Kate’s family





Prince Harry‘s “direct attack” against Prince William and Kate Middleton has been tipped to make the Prince and Princess of Wales’s young family “even stronger”. The Duke of Sussex’s hotly-anticipated book went on sale on Tuesday, and sees him launch a host of accusations against the Royal Family – including bombshell claims against older brother William and his wife Kate. He claims William physically attacked him during a heated argument in 2019 about wife Meghan Markle, before his older sibling returned a short while later and apologised.

“William will see Harry’s book as a knife in the back and is an astonishing betrayal of his older brother. “Harry has behaved in an absolutely shocking manner here. The relationship between Harry and William is now irreparably damaged and there is no going back from this.” But Mr Gardiner believes Harry’s “relentless attacks” have backfired, adding: “Harry’s memoir will make William’s young family even stronger. “These relentless attacks from Harry have further increased and enhanced the popularity and standing of the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their young family. READ MORE: Meghan’s bridesmaid dress tailor breaks silence on row with Kate

The Princess of Wales was spotted behind the wheel of her car wearing a scarf and a beige coat. She was last seen in public more than two weeks ago on Christmas Day when she, William and their three children stepped of Sandringham House to attend the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk. Kate’s latest outing comes just two days after she celebrated her 41st birthday, although the big day was not marked by Kensington Palace with the release of a new picture nor with a public statement. In the days leading up to the global release of his book, Harry has appeared in a series of interviews which has seen him speak about his book, the British press and his relationship with the Royal Family.

During an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby that aired on Sunday evening, the duke claimed it would be “fair” to say William and Kate did not hit it off with Meghan from the “get go”. Asked for the reason was, he responded: “Lots of different reasons … I had put a lot of hope in the idea that it’d be William and Kate and me and whoever. “I thought the four of us would bring me and William closer together, we could go out and do work together, which I did a lot as the third wheel to them, which was fun at times but also, I guess, slightly awkward at times as well. “I don’t think they were ever expecting me to get … into a relationship with someone like Meghan who had a very successful career.”

