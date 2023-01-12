Harry’s memoir questioned as Air NZ debunk Thomas Markle flight

Prince Harry’s claims in his new memoir ‘Spare’ have been questioned after he said Meghan Markle booked a flight for her father, Thomas Markle, which the airline has said never existed. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been estranged from her father and he was not at her wedding in 2018.

In his autobiography, Prince Harry said that his wife, Meghan Markle, booked a first-class ticket from Mexico to Britain for her father, Thomas Markle, after they were concerned about harassment by the media.

The incident took place before the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018, when Thomas Markle was accused of staging pictures for the paparazzi.

The book claimed Meghan told her father that if the couple told the media the allegation was false when Thomas had willingly posed for the press, it would damage their credibility and make it difficult to dispute future false stories.

Harry wrote: “Meg said: We might be able to kill this story, Daddy, but if it turns out you’re lying, we’ll never be able to kill a false story about ourselves or our children, again. So this is serious. You must tell us the truth.”

Thomas Markle allegedly “swore” he was not involved in posing for pictures, which led the Duchess to buy him a flight in order for him to get away from the media.