How SAS Machine Learning Operations Produce Quality ML Models

In episode 35 of the Acceleration Economy Minute, Kieron explains what machine learning operations (MLOps) are, given the context of SAS’s recent achievement.

Highlights

00:15 — SAS, an artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and data management organization, has just been named the leader in the inaugural IDC Marketscape Worldwide Machine Learning Platforms of 2022 Vendor Assessment — a big victory for the company in terms of its MLOps.

00:46 — ‘Machine learning operations’ is a term being used more frequently, especially in hyperautomation, although it is strikingly different from actual machine learning (ML).

00:59 — MLOps are a core function of ML engineering that focuses on the streamlining of machine learning model processes. Essentially, MLOps are a set of best practices for enabling the management of ML projects. These operations put ML systems and technologies into practice.

01:33 — The notion of MLOps is about deploying the models that have been developed. In many cases, there are dedicated MLOps engineers who carry out this deployment. MLOps are a way of ensuring consistency and producing high-quality ML models.

