Jennifer Lopez wows in pink dress after Ben Affleck ditches day

Jennifer Lopez, 53, was stunned as she spoke alongside co-star Josh Duhamel for her latest Prime Video film, Shotgun Wedding.

The Hollywood star stunned in a $1,695 Magda Butrym ‘ruched mock-neck midi-dress, showing off her curvaceous gym-honed figure.

She accompanied this with $189 Femme Los Angeles ‘The Necessary Sandal’ selected by styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

JLo also wore a matching pink trench coat and a Coach purse, while her co-star Josh went for a more casual look with a leather bomber jacket.

This comes after the hit singer shot a commercial in Boston with her husband Ben Affleck for Dunkin’ Donuts, with the Gone Girl actor being pictured by fans in his new role.