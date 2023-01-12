Categories
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez wows in pink dress after Ben Affleck ditches day

Jennifer Lopez wows in pink dress after Ben Affleck ditches day


Jennifer Lopez, 53, was stunned as she spoke alongside co-star Josh Duhamel for her latest Prime Video film, Shotgun Wedding.

The Hollywood star stunned in a $1,695 Magda Butrym ‘ruched mock-neck midi-dress, showing off her curvaceous gym-honed figure.

She accompanied this with $189 Femme Los Angeles ‘The Necessary Sandal’ selected by styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

JLo also wore a matching pink trench coat and a Coach purse, while her co-star Josh went for a more casual look with a leather bomber jacket.

This comes after the hit singer shot a commercial in Boston with her husband Ben Affleck for Dunkin’ Donuts, with the Gone Girl actor being pictured by fans in his new role.

Suggested For You

Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.