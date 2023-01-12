Joe Biden’s aides find second batch of classified documents

Joe Biden’s aides found a second stash of classified materials dating back to his time as vice-president at an undisclosed location, a person familiar with the matter said, adding further pressure on the White House to defend his handling of sensitive government records.

The revelation came just two days after it emerged that a first batch of classified documents had been retrieved by the US president’s attorneys in early November from his private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a Washington think-tank where he occasionally worked before his election to the White House.

Biden on Tuesday said he was “surprised” by the existence of classified documents at his private office but did not know what they contained. He added that he believed his advisers had acted appropriately by “immediately” handing them over to the National Archives.

But the president has not addressed the existence of a second batch of documents, nor has the White House, which declined to comment on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said the discovery of the first stash of materials was being reviewed by the Department of Justice.

She would not say whether additional documents had been found at Biden’s Delaware houses in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach. “I’m going to let the process continue. It’s an ongoing process. And so, I’m just not going to speak to this from here,” Jean-Pierre said.

The discovery of a second set of documents, which was first reported by NBC, could make it more difficult for Biden to shake off the budding political furore. It has cast a shadow over an otherwise bright spell for his presidency, including a rebound in his approval ratings, ahead of a likely decision and announcement on a re-election bid in 2024.

Biden is now likely to face additional questions regarding his own treatment of classified documents, as well as why he failed to publicly disclose the discovery of the material for weeks. The first documents were retrieved just days before the November midterm elections.

The revelations will also make it more complicated for Biden and congressional Democrats to criticise former president Donald Trump for his mishandling of sensitive government records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in south Florida, even though Trump’s trove was far bigger than Biden’s and Trump resisted handing over the documents for months.

Republicans quickly criticised Biden for his approach to the classified documents and complained of double standards in the way he was being treated compared to Trump. Biden had criticised his rival last year for being “irresponsible” in his handling of the material at Mar-a-Lago.

Mike Pence, the former vice-president, said in a radio interview on Wednesday: “There’s an old saying in the Bible that what you sow, you reap. And I couldn’t help but think that headline yesterday was an example of the truth of that proverb.”

Merrick Garland, the US attorney-general, has tapped Jack Smith as a special counsel to investigate Trump over his handling of classified documents and asked John Lausch, a US attorney in Illinois, to review the discovery of the material found at Biden’s office.

Garland was facing more pressure on Wednesday night to name a special counsel to examine Biden’s conduct.