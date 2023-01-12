Kate & William ‘symbolise peace’ with their ‘carefully curated’

Megan Watkins, the Head Stylist at SilkFred, also spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to explain why Kate and William may have matched their outfits today.

She said: “Blue and green are both colours of nature and symbolise peace. On an individual level, green can represent new beginnings and blue can represent calmness.

“The colours are deep in colour and quite regal in nature, which suggests the Prince and Princess are determined to carry on with their duties as per the usual routine, despite the current media storm surrounding Prince Harry and the Royal Family.”

The expert continued: “This isn’t the first time we’ve seen William and Kate choose complementing outfits for royal duties, and it won’t be the last. However, the timing of this following Prince Harry’s book release does seem to suggest the couple are putting on a united front.”