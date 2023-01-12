Martin Lewis urges energy customers to act as ‘crucial’ deadline

As part of the Government’s support plan to help Britons with spiralling living costs, it launched a £400 energy bill discount scheme in October 2022, to be paid in six instalments, to help soften the blow for millions of households. However, some customers on traditional prepayment meters are yet to receive their discount vouchers, and finance journalist Martin Lewis stressed the importance of taking action on the ITV show, This Morning, on Tuesday.

The energy discount is being distributed to domestic customers in ways dependent on the way they pay their bills. While some have the discount applied directly to the bill, others are to receive the support through redeemable vouchers issued via text, email or post.

The redeemable vouchers are for those who pay for their energy through a traditional prepayment meter. But, with expiry dates looming, Mr Lewis is urging those who haven’t received their first discount to act sooner rather than later.

Responding to a caller who had contacted the show because they, like many others, are still yet to receive the voucher, Mr Lewis said: “We have a problem with those people who are on traditional prepayment meters – that means non-smart prepayment meters where you have to top up. There’s still a good chunk of them who have not got their vouchers.”

READ MORE: Mum-of-four saves hundreds transforming old IKEA table