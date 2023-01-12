Mastek Partners King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research C...

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704), a turnkey and trusted digital engineering & cloud transformation service provider, today announced it has partnered with King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) to modernize its healthcare services. Through this partnership, Mastek will mark itself as the first implementation partner of its kind in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) region.

Mastek was chosen for this transformative exercise due to its deep expertise in the healthcare vertical, coupled with its digital engineering and cloud capabilities, a vast partner network, and long-term relationship with the client. Further, as a preferred Oracle partner with a strong pool of 2000+ Oracle experts and 100+ industry-specific solutions, Mastek was seen as the right partner to deliver the right outcomes for KFSH&RC.

Mastek implemented Oracle Hyperion Profitability and Cost Management that will help the client to standardize costing methodology, streamline decision making for better healthcare services planning, and provide uniform reporting across all the facilities.

KFSH&RC, in its statement said, “In our journey to become a truly digital and self-funded healthcare organization, this partnership with Mastek will bring significant value to our customers. As a result of this implementation, our healthcare services will become more efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and transparent.”

“Mastek has been associated with KFSH&RC for more than 15 years, which shows our commitment and value to our clients,” said Surya Nunna, EVP-AMEA at Mastek. “Modernizing the client’s healthcare digital core to meet new case-mix standards is the first of its kind in the KSA region. This further strengthens Mastek’s position in the healthcare industry.”

About KFSH&RC

Based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), KFSH&RC is an internationally recognized, JCI accredited hospital. It has maintained the highest standards in specialized medical care in an integrated educational and research environment, adopting the best medical technologies. KFSH&RC is the first hospital outside of North America to reach the highest stage in the HIMSS EMR Adoption Model, having achieved the seventh level in electronic medical record application, according to the worldwide standard of (HIMSS) Health Information Management Systems Society.

About Mastek

Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704) is a Turnkey & Trusted Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation Partner that delivers Innovative Solutions and Business Outcomes for clients in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Government/Public Sector, etc. We enable customer success and decomplex digital by partnering with enterprises to unlock the power of data, modernize applications to the cloud, and accelerate digital advantage for all stakeholders. We are the only Oracle Cloud implementation and consultancy partner to have successfully moved 1500+ clients to the cloud. Customers Trust Mastek to deliver Business Value with Velocity and we operate in 40+ countries including the UK, Americas, Europe, Middle East & APAC with ~6000 employees. MST Solutions, a Mastek company, is a Summit-level Salesforce consulting partner trusted by several Fortune 1000 enterprise clients.

For more details, please visit our website www.mastek.com.