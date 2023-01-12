Sunak and Starmer are scarred from their defeats by populists

This article is an on-site version of our Inside Politics newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday

Good morning. My colleague Robert Shrimsley has coined a good phrase in his column in today’s paper: “long populism”. My cunning plan is that if I talk about it enough in this newsletter, people will think I came up with it and not him. Some more on long populism below, plus the return of my favourite chart.

Inside Politics is edited by Georgina Quach. Follow Stephen on Twitter @stephenkb and please send gossip, thoughts and feedback to insidepolitics@ft.com

The cake is a lie

I haven’t talked about that chart for a while, so here it is:

The story this chart shows is pretty clear: if you cut spending below a certain level, the social and economic consequences hit a point where enough voters get annoyed that you have to stop. That is why it briefly looked like Ed Miliband might become prime minister in 2012-3 and why it momentarily appeared that Jeremy Corbyn could become prime minister in 2017. In 2013, the Conservatives responded by increasing capital spending, particularly on roads. Coupled with the impact of Help to Buy, the collapse of the petrol price and the country’s economic recovery, this meant they were re-elected in 2015.

After the 2017 election, former chancellor Philip Hammond increased public spending, and Boris Johnson promised to do the same after the election in 2019. That, coupled with the fear of Jeremy Corbyn and Leave voters’ commitment to Brexit meant the Conservatives were re-elected again.

But that 2019 manifesto came with a poison pill; a commitment to keep value added tax, income tax and national insurance flat or falling, while also reducing the UK’s debts. Those commitments couldn’t be reconciled with the 2019 manifesto’s pledges on public services, which is one reason why after 2019, various Conservative wonks started talking about civil service reform, public service reform and procurement reform.

Now, it’s true to say that you could improve how we do all of these things. But you can’t “reform” your way through the desire to pay American levels of tax and still enjoy the European way of life. The argument that you can fits neatly into what Robert Shrimsley identifies as the central features of populist politics in his column today:

The first involves using the language of elites to set the public against institutions that might curb a government’s power. The second is the cakeist refusal to admit that complex problems nearly always involve uncomfortable trade-offs.

If it hadn’t been for Covid-19, then I’m pretty sure the Conservatives would have dealt with the problem by fobbing off those uncomfortable trade-offs to someone else, by borrowing more money and breaking their promises on the deficit and debt. But because the UK has had to use its borrowing powers for the furlough and other measures to get the country through the pandemic, and again to respond to the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the global downturn, that option isn’t really available.

That, combined with Boris Johnson’s removal as prime minister, means the UK is past its initial populist infection. Neither Rishi Sunak nor Keir Starmer is running against institutions using the language of “elites”.

But it is still suffering from what Robert dubs “long populism”: the refusal to admit that trade-offs exist, particularly over money. Left to his own devices, Sunak would cut spending, allowing him to cut taxes. Left to his own devices, Starmer would raise taxes, freeing him up to increase spending. Both men are, in their own way, scarred by their own defeats at the hands of populists: Sunak, due to his internal defeats by Boris Johnson during his time as chancellor and his bruising loss to Liz Truss in the 2022 Tory leadership election. And Starmer, due to his role in the 2016 Brexit referendum and the 2019 general election.

As I’ve said before, if Starmer wins the next election, I think he will raise taxes for pretty much everybody and increase public spending, despite his attempts to make it sound like his government would avoid taxing everybody but “the rich”. And, again, as I’ve said before, I don’t think that a Sunak government would really deliver the very painful post-election cuts implied by Jeremy Hunt’s spending plans. I suspect they would have a try, before rapidly realising that, just like the Conservatives in 2013 and 2017, they had reached the limits of what they could do.

Now, the theory of “Starmerism” is that if you devolve more to the UK’s cities and regions, and if you increase the power of trade unions, you get more economic growth. That gets you out of the UK’s negative spiral of continually raising taxes simply to meet the needs of the ageing population and the growing demands on the UK defence budget. It’s not clear whether Starmerism will hold up in practice or not. But one advantage the Labour leader currently enjoys over Sunak is that he does at least, have a theory about how the UK gets out of that negative spiral.

Another advantage Starmer has over Sunak is that his party is desperate for power and provided he gets a majority, he is not going to face internal difficulties in raising taxes and spending. Sunak’s problem is, if he seeks to cut spending, his party will revolt. If he seeks to increase taxes, his party will revolt.

As Robert says, neither politician will feel able to be upfront with the electorate about the fact stuff costs money until they feel confident that the UK has cleansed itself of “long populism”. One sign that we have reached that point will be when both parties have leaders who can speak freely about the problems facing the UK and talk openly about their plans to get out of it.

Now try this

I saw Peter von Kant, a gender-swapped version of the play The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant. Looks brilliant, wonderfully acted: not, I would say, the best film you’re ever going to see, but a good time at the pictures nonetheless. Leslie Felperin’s review is here.

Top stories today

Safe as houses | More than 750,000 UK households are at risk of defaulting on their mortgage payments in the next two years, the country’s top financial regulator has warned. The Financial Conduct Authority made the prediction based on a 10 per cent fall in households’ real incomes, as wage growth falls behind inflation, which is running at 10.7 per cent.

Johnson summoned | Boris Johnson will be called to televised hearings within weeks as the House of Commons privileges committee investigates whether the former UK prime minister lied to MPs about the “partygate” affair.

Together again | Rishi Sunak and his French counterpart, president Emmanuel Macron, will in March attend a UK-France summit, the first of its kind in five years.

Differences can’t ‘be wished away’ | London and Brussels still have “genuine differences” over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, despite the first tangible signs of progress in ending a bitter deadlock, the UK foreign secretary said yesterday.

EU plans to stockpile medicines | Brussels is seeking to end a Europe-wide medicine shortage by stockpiling drugs and obliging manufacturers to guarantee supplies. The EU will also try to reduce reliance on China and increase domestic production capacity, the European Commission told the Financial Times.