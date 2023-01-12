Top 7 Things To Do In Orlando Florida Besides Disney World

Share The Article

Last Updated 25 mins ago

Orlando, Florida, is a gorgeous city home to some iconic attractions such as Disney World. While such attractions make an amazing vacation, they’re far from all the city has to offer! Here are 7 things to do in Orlando that aren’t Disney World.

1. Check Out Universal Studios

If you’re still in the mood to visit a theme park, Universal Studios might not be quite as well known as DisneyWorld, but it offers plenty of memorable and fun experiences. Get some thrills on rides such as the Velocicoaster, or make some memories with interactive experiences such as their new attraction, the Great Movie Escape. Tickets for Universal Studios Orlando are available online.

2. Spend A Day At LegoLand

Legoland is another great option for a theme park visit in Orlando. This fun theme park offers entertainment for all ages, including amusement rides, themed playgrounds, and even some unique interactive attractions, such as their new Pirate River Quest. Pirate River Quest is a family-friendly treasure-hunting experience that is set to open on January 12th, 2023. Tickets for LegoLand are available online.

Top 5 Travel Insurance Plans For 2023 Starting At $10 Per Week

3. Go On An Airboat Tour

Another great way to enjoy the natural side of Florida is an airboat tour. Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures makes a great afternoon trip from the downtown Orlando area — it’s located about an hour away. The tour will take you cruising through the swamps surrounding Orlando, allowing you the opportunity to see animals like alligators in their natural habitat.

4. Visit WonderWorks

WonderWorks is an interactive entertainment center that offers fun for the whole family. Featuring countless attractions such as a 3-story ropes course and laser tag, people of all ages will enjoy a trip here. Tickets for WonderWorks can be purchased online.

5. Explore Nona Adventure Park

If you’ve ever watched one of those game shows with inflatable obstacle courses, you may have thought they look pretty fun. Nona Adventure Park offers the opportunity to actually try one out firsthand! Situated on Lake Nona, Nona Adventure Park features not only an inflatable obstacle course but also other attractions sure to get your blood pumping, such as a ropes course and a climbing wall.

6. Visit The Museum Of Illusions

Located in Icon Park, this interactive museum with blow your mind. It features over 50 exhibits, including the Ames Room, designed to create the illusion that you’ve shrunk, and the Reverse Room, a room that throws your idea of gravity on its head – literally! The Museum is not only a fun place to explore but also the perfect place to get some truly one-of-a-kind vacation photos. Tickets to the museum of illusions are available online.

7. Check Out Ripley’s Believe It Or Not

This attraction features a collection of quirky, fascinating exhibits, from interesting historical artifacts to taxidermied animal oddities. For families, the museum is generally fun for all ages. Some younger children might find some of the exhibits a bit scary, such as the shrunken head. That may be a factor to keep in mind when deciding on where to go. Tickets for Ripley’s Believe it or not can be purchased online.

Traveler Alert: Don’t Forget Travel Insurance For Your Next Trip!

↓ Join Our Community ↓

The Travel Off Path Community FB group has all the latest reopening news, conversations, and Q&A’s happening daily!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LATEST POSTS

Enter your email address to subscribe to Travel Off Path’s latest breaking travel news, straight to your inbox

This article originally appeared on TravelOffPath.com