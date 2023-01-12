UK travellers can now save £15 off season tickets on Trainline





Research from Swytch Technology has shown that 26 percent of Brits are struggling to afford public transport to commute five days a week amidst the cost of living crisis. It’s become more important to find a way to save, and if you need to travel often via train, Trainline’s new deal is a great money saving hack.

Plus, travellers can also save up to 31.5 percent off on tickets, railcards and routes on Trainline with Top Cashback. Available to new and existing customers, Top Cashback offers deals where you can get money back when you sign up to be a Top Cashback member and spend on Railcards, which save up to £139 off train tickets. You can also use the Top Cashback to save up to 5.25% off on routes between London and Manchester and up to 10.5% off selected European routes including Paris and Lyon, Madrid and Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia. Here’s how you can redeem the deal. 1. Join Top Cashback and sign up here. 2. Search for Trainline and select “Get Cashback Now” 3. Shop on Trainline, add a Railcard or train fare, then checkout as usual. 4. The sign up bonus and cash back will appear in your Top Cashback account within seven days of your purchase. The cash back will become payable after the Trainline returns period is over and they have paid Top Cashback the commission for your purchase.

In addition, travelling on train can be much cheaper than booking flights and Trainline now offers several routes across the UK and Europe. Available now, travellers can book advance train tickets from London to Edinburgh from £16.80 up, which is 61 percent cheaper than buying tickets on the day. Plus, if you fancy travelling to Paris for a weekend away or Valentine’s Day, Trainline is offering cheap tickets on the Eurostar. Currently, one-way tickets for travel between London and Paris, Lille, Brussels or Rotterdam start from just £39.

