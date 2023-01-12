Virgin River’s Charmaine star shares ’hardest’ part of role

Speaking on Chatting With B, fans got to ask Lauren questions about her time on the show and one question prompted her to admit that she questions her character’s decisions.

One of the fans, aptly named Mel, asked: ”Charmaine’s such an amazing character. Obviously with her being a bit controversial that can’t always be easy to play, so my question is what would you say is the most challenging thing about playing Charmaine?

“I’m very different from Charmaine,” Hammersley responded. “And so sometimes when there’s things in that are in the script where I’m like, ‘Why? Why would you do this?”’

Charmaine has been in Virgin River since the show began in 2019 and has been a staple in causing drama.