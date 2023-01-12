Who Plays Hailie In Yellowstone Season 5? – Looper

Hailie is played by Orli Gottesman, who has been acting since 2015. The high school student cut her teeth in commercials, with her first on-screen narrative roles coming in short films as early as 2016. Her big break came the following year when she was cast as Jessica Alba’s daughter in the action comedy series “L.A.’s Finest.” She went on to land roles in the films “Adeline” and “1-800-Hot-Nite.” In the former, she works pretty extensively with horses, which no doubt proved to be good prep for her “Yellowstone” gig.

If you aren’t familiar with Gottesman yet, don’t worry — “Yellowstone” is her most significant production to date. The young actor was just 16 when her first “Yellowstone” episode premiered in 2022. “I was definitely freaking out,” she told Taste of Country. Luckily, everything went smoothly. “The entire production team is so nice,” she added. “I mean, great conversations with everyone. It kinda went seamlessly.” She said that she was really happy to work with Little, a native Australian actor, whom she chatted with between takes. “I love the accent. It’s just different.”

Gottesman was also blown away by Kelly Reilly, the London-born actor who plays Beth. “She’s amazing and super inspirational,” she told Newsweek. The up-and-comer went on to reveal how she was constantly “pinching” herself while on set. “Seeing the ranch in person, and going to Montana in person, seeing that view, it was just totally incredible,” the Florida native said of her time on Season 5. As for where Hailie and her relationship with Carter go, that remains to be seen, but it’s one of many exciting developments to keep an eye on when “Yellowstone” Season 5 returns in summer 2023.