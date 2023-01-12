William shrugs off Harry’s claims as he’s seen for first time in

Categories
Prince William sent a clear signal he is focused on carrying out his royal duties as he was spotted leaving the grounds of Windsor Castle today in a car he shared with his wife Kate. This marked the first time the Prince of Wales was spotted in public since Spare, Prince Harry‘s memoir, was released.

William appeared relaxed as he could see smiling through the window of the vehicle.

The senior royal, who sat next to Kate in the back seat of the car, wore a jacket on top of a green jumper and white shirt.

Kate also appeared in high spirits, as she was photographed smiling softly.

This is the second time the Princess is seen in public this week, as she was caught on camera while driving her car on Wednesday.

