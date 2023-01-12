William turned to Harry while ‘seething’ with rage at Charles

Prince Harry‘s “direct attack” against Prince William and Kate Middleton has been tipped to make the Prince and Princess of Wales’s young family “even stronger”, a commentator believes.

Nile Gardiner, a Washington-based foreign policy expert and Royal Family, lambasted Harry for his “direct attack” on William and Kate, describing it as an “astonishing betrayal” of his older brother and a rift that can no longer be healed.

He told Express.co.uk: “Harry’s memoir will make William’s young family even stronger.

“These relentless attacks from Harry have further increased and enhanced the popularity and standing of the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their young family.

“They will be in an even stronger position in the wake of the memoir and the British public has rallied around the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“If Harry’s intention was to undermine his brother, it has massively failed in every respect.”

Read the full story here