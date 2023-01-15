10 Luxury Hotels To Book In Kissimmee, Florida, For An Iconic

Kissimmee, which is 22 miles ways from Orlando, has a handful of elegant hotels suitable for luxury seekers. Before, the town was known as a mere ranching spot. But its growth has been immense thanks to nearby attractions like Disney World and other world-renowned amusement parks. The city has all sorts of resorts to make guests comfortable after their excursions. Even those willing to go deeper into their pockets.





These luxurious hotels give tourists what’s worth their money. From unique on-site services and modern rooms to quick problem-solving staff, the resorts ensure vacationers have a seamless experience.

10/10 Star Island Resort and Club

Situated four miles from the iconic Disney Magic Kingdom, Star Island Resort and Club is the perfect paradise for relaxing and rejuvenating. Besides being luxurious, this hotel ensures adventurers never run out of thrilling activities. The enormous pool with water fountains buzzes with activities. It’s a spot where couples can relax by the chairs, sipping classic cocktails and jamming to the lit background music.

The Celebrity Day Spa is another resort feature that’s worth mentioning. It offers Swedish massages, aromatherapy, and spa pedicures to restore the visitor’s tranquility.

9/10 Parkway International Resort

Parkway International Resort has the luxury visitors wish for when away from home. Its close proximity to Walt Disney parks, restaurants, Kissimmee station, and Orlando International Airport makes it perfect for vacationers yearning for an adventure-filled holiday.

All rooms have a well-fitted kitchen, air conditioning, and bathrooms with a shower/bath combination. Guests can relax in the hot tub, work out in the gym or unwind with a refreshing drink at the pool bar. Little Italy and Panera Bread are less than 10 minutes away for food lovers who want to enjoy more fine dining options.

8/10 The Berkley, Orlando

For holidayers who value luxury, convenience, and tranquility, The Berkley, Orlando, is the perfect place to be. It’s situated just a few minutes from the most popular theme park in the world, the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World. Such closeness to a renowned attraction gives tourists a smooth time getting to their rooms after a long day of enjoying rides and roller coasters.

The resort is family-friendly as guests can choose to stay in a two, three, or four-bedroom. Luxury amenities include a private movie theater, fitness center, arcade room, and swimming pool.

7/10 Staybridge Suites Orlando Royale Parc Suites

This family-friendly resort offers posh treatment to its guests. The hotel has something to fulfill every traveler’s needs since they can choose from a two-bedroom suite that sleeps eight or a studio suite that’s ideal for two. Other room options available are perfect for group travelers and families.

Visitors have a lot to enjoy in Staybridge Suites, including shuttle services to nearby attractions, a complimentary grab-and-go breakfast, and refreshing cocktails at the poolside bar. After a long day of having fun, travelers can relax in a heated outdoor pool.

Set in the Disney Maingate Celebration Area, this luxurious hotel is close to well-liked attractions such as AdventHealth Celebration and Old Town. This resort offers a hot tub, fitness center, and indoor pool for guests to loosen up and have fun. Guests can also enjoy playing volleyball and basketball for some adrenaline boost.

The spacious and luxurious rooms have air conditioning and a kitchenette with cookware for convenience. For guests looking for intriguing dining options, Flippers Pizzeria, Denny’s, and Little Italy are less than a 10-minute walk from the resort.

5/10 Magic Village Views Trademark Collection by Wyndham

The modern condos in Magic Village Views Trademark Collection have everything to make guests feel like they are in their homes. The experience could be even better! Travelers can take entrees, gourmet burgers, and small plates at The Meating Point. Or drive to nearby restaurants like Ford’s Garage or Estefan Kitchen Orlando for more dining options.

There’s an expansive outdoor pool where adventurers can float on the warm water as they admire the tropical scenery.

4/10 Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South

There are valid reasons why vacationers visiting Kissimmee and its environs choose this luxurious hotel. It’s classy, offers exceptional services, and goes above and beyond to cater to the needs of its guests. Tourists are spoilt for choices when it comes to choosing rooms and suites. So even those traveling in groups can find what suits their unique needs.

The hotel offers shuttle bus services at an extra charge to make moving to fascinating sites like Walt Disney World seamless.

3/10 Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando Kissimmee/Celebration

An outstanding experience awaits tourists at Fairfield Inn & Suites. The rooms and suites have a modern décor, ergonomic chairs, fluffy pillows, well-lit desks, and other handy amenities to make visitors comfortable after a fun-filled day. Workout enthusiasts don’t have to skip their leg days or other excises since there’s a well-equipped on-site fitness center.

The hotel allows visitors to bring their pets, sometimes at an extra charge. However, they shouldn’t be left unattended.

2/10 Galleria Palms Hotel

From the professional staff to the luxurious accommodations, Galleria Palms Hotel has everything to offer travelers a memorable stay. Guests can choose the king’s room with a comfortable seating area or a double queen room which is perfect for groups. These rooms have an in-room safe, Wi-Fi, and a fully equipped kitchen.

Attractions near this hotel include Disney Animal Kingdom Theme Park and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where guests can attend a sporting event. Dining options include an on-the-house breakfast and going to one of the nearby restaurants for lunch and dinner.

1/10 Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center

The experience at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center is magical. Gorgeous trees surround this hotel, while the insides inspire awe thanks to the enormous atrium. Inside the atrium are Everglades and a waterway that’s home to alligators, turtles, and Koi fish that fascinate kids and adults.

The bright and spacious rooms have neutral colors. And with some blue or rich gold accents that display luxury. The large windows overlook either the beautiful pool, atrium, or attractive landscape.