@kean358 wrote: “Phil and Holly just skated in past the queue. Not an once of Shame.”

Bev tweeted: “Look at all those people queuing behind Phil and Holly. #dancingonice.”

Sara said: “Ah Phil and Holly, now I remember why I don’t watch this…”

“Look at all those people queuing behind Phil and Holly. #dancingonice,” Bev joked.