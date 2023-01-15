Norway’s Climate Investment Fund to invest Rs500 cr in SAEL

NEW DELHI : The Norwegian Climate Investment Fund, managed by Norfund has announced to invest about ₹500 crore in SAEL, an Indian solar and agri waste-to-energy company.
