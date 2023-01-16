7 Most Iconic Fictional Planets In Movies

Over the past decades, movie fans had a chance to explore some truly iconic fictional movie planets while watching some of the most thrilling sci-fi and fantasy movies with great world-building and captivating stories. Each of these epic movie planets has a distinctive and fascinating climate, and cultures and its residents have a singular way of life.





Movie lovers could enjoy some of the greatest sci-fi worlds in movies while going on journeys with warriors, wizards, and heroes of all types. While some of these planets were inspired by Earth, viewers also had a chance to get to know completely new and magical planets with unique environments, monsters, and futuristic technological capabilities.

7/7 Ego – Guardians Of The Galaxy

Ego is the Living Planet in MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy. This evil celestial being planned to terraform the whole world into new extensions of himself and kill trillions in the process. Ego was only concerned about himself and even after he created thousands of children he’d still choose to kill them one by one when he found out that they didn’t inherit his Celestial DNA.

Ego is certainly one of the most unique fictional planets in movies who also happens to be the biological father of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord. Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the best space opera movies about a group of hilarious misfits who travel around the galaxy while getting into all sorts of misadventures.

6/7 Vogsphere – Hitchhiker’s Guide Of The Galaxy

Vogsphere is one of the most memorable and weirdest planets in the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. This iconic movie planet is inhabited by the Vogons who are the driest bureaucrats in the galaxy and are strictly opposed any original ideas. Their planet has gigantic bugs as well as gigantic buildings that can also be used as starships.

The movie version of Vogsphere was based on Douglas Adams’ popular comedy novel titled The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. This hilarious sci-fi movie follows the adventures of Arthur Dent and his friend as they embark on their journey after Earth is demolished by an alien race.

5/7 Arrakis – Dune

Dune is one of the most visually impressive Denis Villeneuve movies that was based on Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel with the same title. Arrakis aka Dune is the dangerous yet atmospheric desert fictional planet where most of the story takes place.

This iconic movie planet has one of the harshest environments where resources are scares and where deadly and gigantic extraterrestrial creatures are lurking beneath the sand. Dune‘s story follows the epic adventures of a gifted young boy named Paul who has to travel to this dangerous place to fulfill his destiny and save his people.

4/7 Arda – Lord Of The Rings

Many LOTR fans don’t know this, but the movie’s epic stories take place on the planet Arda and not an alternate version of Earth. Arda is the wondrous planet where all the magical beings of Middle-Earth and Valinor lived, and it also has its own supreme deity named Eru Iluvatar.

Arda’s rich and beguiling world was created by J.R.R. Tolkien who based many of the locations on real-life places including England and Florence. The Lord of the Rings and its astonishing world became one of the most well-known and beloved ones in the world that’s inhabited by some of the best movie trolls, wizards, elves, hobbits, and all kinds of magical creatures.

3/7 Pandora – Avatar

Pandora is one of the most richly detailed and visually impressive fictional planets in movies of all time. This now iconic movie planet is where Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water‘s story takes place. Even though this magnificent planet’s atmosphere is not suitable for humans it still has gorgeous fauna and unique creatures.

Pandora is inhabited by the Na’vi who are peaceful aliens who live in harmony with the nature that’s thriving on their planet. Avatar is one of the most immersive movies set in the 22nd century with an unforgettable story about a group of genetically altered human scientists who go to planet Pandora to figure out how to use its resources best.

2/7 Krypton – Superman

Even though the planet Krypton is never actually extensively explored in Superman movies it still became one of the most popular fictional planets in movies of all time. This iconic movie planet is the home planet of Superman and Supergirl along with a few other DC Comic Book characters.

Krypton had an advanced society with bustling cities some of which were constructed from a highly advanced crystal that was unique to the planet. Over the years the story and world of the planet Krypton inspired many other filmmakers and fans could watch new inspiring stories with characters inspired by Superman. Superman‘s story followed the adventures of an alien orphan who was sent to Earth and eventually became one of its greatest superheroes.

1/7 Tatooine – Star Wars

Even though Star Wars movies had many planets, none become as easily and universally recognized as planet Tatooine. This iconic fictional movie planet is where Luke Skywalker grew up and is also the birthplace of Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader.

This desert planet is a fairly lawless place that’s mostly under the control of Hutt gangsters and its biggest cities are also dangerous because of the many smugglers and criminals who run their businesses there. Star Wars fans also get to explore other fascinating planets and a wide variety of alien species including the bustling planet of Coruscant and the mostly swamp-covered planet of Dagoban which gave home to Yoda during his last days.

