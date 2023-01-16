Apple Card responsible for bank’s $1.2 billion nine-month loss;

The Apple Card left Goldman Sachs swimming in $1.2 billion of red ink during the first 9 months of 2022
When it comes to the Apple Card, fees is a four-letter word. There are no late fees, annual fees, international fees, or over-limit fees. With a feature called Daily Cash, cardholders get 3% cash back on Apple Pay purchases made using the Apple Card at the Apple Store (both physical and online) and the App Store. They also get 3% back on Apple Pay purchases made using the Apple Card at Uber and Uber Eats, Walgreens, Nike, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, ExxonMobil, and Ace Hardware.
Each Apple Card holder cost Goldman Sachs $350 to acquire
While Goldman Sachs had originally expected the consumer credit division to break even by 2022, that goal has been pushed back to 2025. Goldman reportedly had to spend $350 to “acquire” each Apple Card holder. Also contributing to the red ink was the lack of fees to pump up revenue (good for the consumer, but deadly for the financial institution). Also, the interest charged is competitive (read lower than the competition) leading to a revenue shortfall.
Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache said, “The Apple Card portfolio may generate lower revenues and face higher loss content relative to the industry average.” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon made a more optimistic statement calling its partnership with Apple “the most successful credit launch ever.” Solomon also said that while the investment bank’s investment with Apple reduces the bank’s returns in the short term, in the long term the partnership with Apple is critical to expanding its capabilities and competitive position.
Each Apple Card user that Goldman spent $350 to acquire will start to break even for the bank after four years
Carcache, the analyst, said that after spending $350 to acquire an Apple Card user, the bank will start to break even on that customer in four years. But before that happens, the U.S. economy could find itself in a recession.
Because debit cards are tied to the holder’s bank account, and no credit is being issued, it is considered a less risky product for a bank to offer.