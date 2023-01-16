Dungeons & Dragons: 10 One-Shot Ideas Inspired By Movies

Coming up with story ideas for Dungeons & Dragons can sometimes be challenging, especially for short one-shot adventures. Luckily countless films out there could be used to inspire your next game.





One-shots are an excellent way to roll up some fun character concepts and dive into an entertaining adventure. It does not have to be taken too seriously, as everyone is here to have fun. So, you can take the plot of a classic movie and see how quickly it will go off the rails if your players were in charge of the protagonists’ actions. Here are a few films with exciting concepts you could use as inspiration.

10 Cloverfield

Cloverfield is a gigantic monster movie following a group of party-goers attempting to escape the devastation of an alien attack. It isn’t just one giant monster they must avoid, as there are also lots of smaller beasts roaming the area. Cloverfield is a thrilling movie that could easily be adapted into the world of D&D.

A colossal-sized monster appeared out of nowhere in a busy city such as Neverwinter. This isn’t a case of a boss battle suited for a low-level party. No, this is a monster that your group of level-one heroes needs to avoid desperately. They can not take it on directly, so they must find ways to navigate the streets and avoid as much danger and chaos as possible.

9 Inception

Inception is a mind-bending movie all about dreams. A team of dream extractors, who usually go into dreams to take out information, is asked to add an idea into a person’s subconscious instead. A trippy dive into the dream world follows, with exciting action sequences and concepts.

Instead of technology, your players could use magic to dive into someone’s dreams. They are tasked with a similar dream-infiltration task from Inception, and now they must work together to finish the job. The dream setting gives you plenty of opportunities to use fun puzzles as your players navigate this ever-changing reality. Perhaps they need to solve riddles or navigate a maze to get to the correct part of their target’s subconscious to enact their scheme.

8 Up

Up involves a young wilderness explorer accidentally stowing away in a retired man’s balloon-propelled house. Together, they encounter a storm and are flown far away from the boy’s home. What awaits them is a thrilling adventure full of fascinating encounters and creatures.

In your campaign, the party is accidentally carried away by a floating house and must work together to help the retiree on his adventure and hopefully get back home. Alternatively, they could play as a group of retired adventurers who have decided on this floating house plan but get lost along their journey.

7 Hot Fuzz

Hot Fuzz is an incredible comedy about an intense London police officer forced to relocate to a sleepy little village in the middle of the countryside. He’s confident that something sinister is happening in town but is constantly dismissed by the locals.

For the D&D version, your party would be a group of high-level adventurers that the rest of their guild are jealous of. So, they’ve been told to become humble guards in a remote little town. This place is seemingly not as exciting as other towns these mighty adventurers have visited. But, just like in Hot Fuzz, they’ll soon begin to uncover a mystery that might tear the town apart.

6 The Shining

The Shining is a nerve-wracking horror that depicts the declining sanity of Jack, an author, who’s agreed to look after a large, isolated hotel over the winter holidays. The hotel is full of ghosts and secrets and begins to mess with Jack and his family.

A spooky, unsettling hotel like this could easily be planted into Faerûn. Your players could be a family accepting the job or a party eager to relax from their usual quests. During their stay at the hotel, they are influenced by the Dark Powers of the Domains Of Dread. Suppose one player succumbs to these supernatural entities. In that case, the one-shot will shift into a player-vs-player scenario as the group turns on one another, much to the hotel’s amusement.

5 Monsters Inc

Monsters Inc is a creative concept with a world that would be amazing to explore further. The idea is that the monsters that scare children and hide in their closets are just a business, using screams to power their cities. But, when a child sneaks into their world, chaos ensues.

Making a one-shot revolved around Monsters Inc is an excellent opportunity for the players to take on homebrew species and play as monsters instead of their usual characters. Like in the film, they can be friendly monsters that find themselves compelled to try and help the lost human find a way back home. Alternatively, they might want to have fun exploring the various doors into different realities.

4 The Truman Show

The Truman Show revolves around the life of Truman, unknowingly the star of a massive reality television show. His entire life is a lie, as everyone he knows is an actor. A production team delicately crafts every event in his life. But, he eventually becomes suspicious of his life and eager to see the wider world.

With this film-inspired one-shot, your players would not be taking on the role of Truman. Instead, they are a part of the production team. The life of Truman is magically broadcasted to people around the realm, and he is stuck in a little pocket dimension. At the start of the one-shot, Truman begins to get suspicious, and now the group needs to start improvising fast to keep the lie going. Some players might play as actors, attempting to socialize with Truman and keep him from growing suspicious of the world around him.

3 Ready Or Not

Ready Or Not is a comedy horror about a wedding day that goes horribly wrong. When Grace marries into a wealthy family, she soon learns about their wedding tradition of playing a game. This activity just so happens to be a deadly game of hide and seek.

You can change this plot to a group of friends attending a wedding that soon gets targeted for this horrific game of cat and mouse. Perhaps an anti-magic field has been placed over the manor to make it all the more challenging for the party. Similar to the Truman Show one-shot, your players could instead take on the role of the antagonists. Will their story ending be as gruesome as the film’s? Perhaps they will defeat the runaway bride and continue their satanic rituals.

2 The Matrix

The Matrix is a classic science-fiction epic where it’s revealed that our entire lives are just a simulation. We are, in fact, living batteries for our robot overlords. Now, it’s down to Neo and his new friends to take down the system from within.

Instead of the Matrix simulation being a modern, everyday setting, it can be the world of Dungeons & Dragons. The players can download new spells, similar to how Neo could suddenly know Kung Fu and do their best to wake everyone up from this reality. To add another twist to the setup, your players could be regular people that have lived in hiding from the robots their entire lives. Now, they must jump into a fantasy realm simulation for the first time. It will be a real fish-out-of-water scenario as they attempt to blend in and figure out how to use their new abilities.

1 Alien/Aliens

The first two Alien movies would make for incredible Spelljammer questlines. They revolve around being stranded with an unstoppable, terrifying alien and trying to survive. The first Alien is more of a tense, suspenseful horror, while Aliens is more of a thrilling action movie. Either movie would make for a great one-shot.

In this one-shot, your players can either be stuck on board their spelljamming ship with the Xenomorph or be a group of adventurers sent to explore a distressed settlement on a planet. Either way, they’ll soon be out of their depth in a tense horror scenario. Will they defeat the aliens or die trying?

