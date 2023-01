Chattanooga firefighters worked a house fire in the 2500 block of Wheeler Ave early Saturday.

Crews were called to the fire just before 6 a.m.

The fire displaced three people and two pets and caused extensive damage to the structure.

The Chattanooga Fire Department says the fire was possibly electrical in nature.

There were no injuries.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 6, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Green Shift) responded, along with HCEMS, EPB and CPD.