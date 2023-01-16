Gina Lollobrigida’s feud with Frank Sinatra on set with Steve

Speaking with Variety in 2018, Lollobrigida said: “Sinatra would start working at noon, because he liked to have fun at night; he would drink quite a lot. One day he showed up at 1 pm and, since I like to joke around, I said to him, ‘Frank, next time you’re late call me, so I can go back to bed too.’ He got really touchy about that! Sinatra was so touchy! I have to tell you. Zero sense of humour.”

Meanwhile, in 1953’s Beat the Devil, she found similar bad behaviour from Bogart.

