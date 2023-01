The contract for the next stage of Norway’s mega tunnel construction project is being awarded. Implenia/Stangeland will build the next 18.5km section of the Rogfast tunnel.

The package of works was awarded by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens Vegvesen). The section will connect Randaberg and Bokn. The Rogfast project includes the construction of nearly 27km of tunnels and is intended to reduce the time needed to drive between Stavanger and Bergen.